Reyna could play under Berhalter for the first time since a family feud when US faces Germany

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gio Reyna could play his first match under Gregg Berhalter since their family feud began 11 months ago, though the U.S. coach did not detail the midfielder’s exact role in Saturday’s game against Germany. Reyna is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and midfielder Danielle Egan. He was limited to a pair of substitute appearances at last year’s World Cup. Berhalter said during a management conference after the tournament he nearly sent a player home from Qatar for lack of effort during training, remarks clearly about Reyna.

