Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz

BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna again came off the bench to score a late winner for Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 victory at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Reyna also scored Dortmund’s late winner in a 4-3 win against Augsburg on Sunday, and repeated the feat in Mainz after coming on with just under half an hour remaining. It keeps Dortmund’s winning start to 2023 intact and moves the team five points behind league leader Bayern Munich. Union Berlin came from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 away and move second. Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bochum 2-0, and Augsburg beat visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.