Reyes own-goal helps Charlotte notch 1-1 draw with Red Bulls

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — An own-goal by New York’s Andrés Reyes late in the second half helped Charlotte FC earn a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls. Elias Manoel scored in the 43rd minute to give the Red Bulls (1-1-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Manoel, who failed to score in his first 10 career appearances, has now scored three goals in his last two matches against Charlotte (1-3-1). Charlotte pulled even in the 74th minute on an own-goal by Reyes.

