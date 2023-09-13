Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena’s abrupt resignation

By The Associated Press
FILE - New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena listens to a question during a news conference after the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Arena quit as coach of the Revolution on Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Schwalm]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Revolution have made more changes to their coaching staff following last week’s abrupt resignation of longtime coach Bruce Arena after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League soccer last month for allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. The team announced that Clint Peay, who had been serving as coach of New England’s reserve MLS Next Pro Revolution II team since 2019, has been elevated to interim head coach of the MLS club. Arena’s longtime assistant Richie Williams was originally given the Revolution interim title after Arena was placed on leave. The team’s statement did not mention if Williams will have any role with the Revolution.

