Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena’s abrupt resignation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Revolution have made more changes to their coaching staff following last week’s abrupt resignation of longtime coach Bruce Arena after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League soccer last month for allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. The team announced that Clint Peay, who had been serving as coach of New England’s reserve MLS Next Pro Revolution II team since 2019, has been elevated to interim head coach of the MLS club. Arena’s longtime assistant Richie Williams was originally given the Revolution interim title after Arena was placed on leave. The team’s statement did not mention if Williams will have any role with the Revolution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.