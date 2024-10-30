Revised SEC penalties for field invasions haven’t ended them yet. But officials say they’re safer

The Southeastern Conference says its 2023 revision of policies regarding fans rushing onto the field after games has made those moments safer, even if stiffer fines haven’t eliminated such trespasses. There have been four this season — one at LSU against Mississippi, one at Arkansas against Tennessee, one at Vanderbilt against Alabama and one at Tennessee against Alabama. If fans at Death Valley rush the field after 16th-ranked LSU plays No. 14 Alabama on Nov. 9, the Tigers’ athletic program would have to pay up to half a million dollars to the Crimson Tide. The fines cover football and basketball. They start at $100,000 and max out at $500,000 for third or subsequent offenses.

