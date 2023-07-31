Revis shut down his nerves and then the NFL’s best wide receivers on his way to the Hall of Fame

Darrelle Revis was a dominant shutdown cornerback during a brilliant 11-year NFL career that included eight seasons over two stints with the New York Jets. So much so, the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer earned the popular “Revis Island” nickname. It was a fitting tribute to how he’d single-handedly make many receivers disappear from opponents’ game plans. He is in the conversation about greatest cornerbacks in NFL history especially after his 2009 season during which he shut down the likes of Randy Moss, Chad Johnson, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Terrell Owens, Reggie Wayne and Roddy White.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.