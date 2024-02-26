Review of Saratoga horse deaths last year finds no definitive cause. Rainfall could have been one

A review of 14 horse deaths at Saratoga Race Course last summer has found no definitive cause of why they happened. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority says a multitude of risk factors played into the 13 racing or training deaths of thoroughbreds during the 2023 season at the track in upstate New York. Another horse died in a barn stall accident. HISA’s investigation found that rainfall could not be overlooked as one of those factors after more than 11 inches fell, compared with less than 9 inches each of the previous two years. HISA did not uncover any rules violations that contributed to the fatalities.

