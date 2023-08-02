Review of NCAA’s business pushes association to get creative in supporting schools, athletes

A review of the NCAA’s business suggested the association should find creative ways to support member schools. The review said the NCAA should help develop a deeper pool of game officials, create a national platform for online streaming of events and purchase in bulk certain goods and services that most schools use. The review was one of the first items on NCAA President Charlie Baker’s to-do list when he took over in March. The review was done by the firm Bain & Company and a summary of its key findings was released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

