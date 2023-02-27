Revenge for Norrie against Alcaraz at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Cameron Norrie waited a week for his revenge against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The British player rallied from a set and 3-0 down to beat the Spanish teenager in the Rio Open final on Sunday for his first title of the year. Second-seeded Norrie won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to win the fifth title of his career after defeats in the final to Richard Gasquet in Auckland in January and to Alcaraz at the Argentina Open last weekend. Norrie won the title Sunday with an ace.

