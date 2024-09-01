Revamped Washington begins life in the Big Ten with 35-3 win over Weber State

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns, Will Rogers threw for 250 yards and one TD, and Washington cruised past Weber State 35-3 in Jedd Fisch’s debut as the Huskies’ new coach. With Big Ten Conference logos now stitched onto the field at Husky Stadium, Washington (1-0) took the field looking little like the team that played in the College Football Playoff championship game less than eight months ago. Coleman rushed for a pair of 5-yard touchdowns and a 1-yard score on his way to the third 100-yard rushing game of his career. Rogers, who transferred from Mississippi State, completed 20 of 26 passes and threw a 33-yard touchdown to freshman Decker Degraaf.

