Reus fires Dortmund into German Cup QFs with win in Bochum

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Marco Reus needed just three minutes to fire Borussia Dortmund into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win at local rival Bochum. Reus went on as a substitute in the 67th minute and scored the winning goal in the 70th. He tapped the ball into the unguarded net after unselfish play from Jude Bellingham to set him up. That goal came three minutes after Kevin Stöger had equalized with a penalty for Bochum. Dortmund also needed goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at his best to deny the home team. Nuremberg beat second-division rival Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-3 on penalties to progress.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.