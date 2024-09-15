Retzlaff throws 3 TD passes as BYU wins 10th straight against Wyoming, 34-14

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — BYU extended its winning streak to 10 games over Wyoming with a dominant 34-14 win in what could be the final meeting between the longtime rivals at War Memorial Stadium. The Cougars (3-0) jumped out to an early 14-point lead in their 80th all-time meeting with Wyoming (0-3). BYU took advantage of a sputtering Cowboys offense, outgaining them 458-217 total yards. BYU’s Jake Retzlaff was 22-of-36 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns while adding 62 yards rushing. Chase Roberts had 129 yards receiving on six catches. Keelan Marion opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for BYU to make it 24-7. Evan Svoboda completed 14 of 32 for 140 yards and an interception for Wyoming and two rushing touchdowns.

