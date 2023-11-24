Returning Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Walter Mazzarri believes he contributed to Napoli’s runaway title run last season because of the progress he made coaching the southern club a decade ago. Napoli’s Italian Cup triumph in 2012 under Mazzarri was its first trophy since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. He also coached the team to a runner-up finish in Serie A a season later. Now Mazzarri is back in charge after replacing the fired Rudi Garcia and will make his debut at Atalanta on Saturday with Napoli in fourth place. Mazzarri says “all the progress that the club has made started with me.” He adds that the club then ”did a good job of always improving every year.”

