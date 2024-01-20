Return man Devin Duvernay is active for the Ravens in their playoff game against Houston

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay is active for the first time in more than a month for Baltimore’s playoff game against the Houston Texans. Duvernay has returned kicks and punts for the Ravens. Special teams coach Chris Horton said this week that Duvernay would resume those duties if he played. Tylan Wallace has also contributed as a returner this season, but he is inactive because of a knee injury. Baltimore activated Duvernay off injured reserve Friday. He hasn’t played since Dec. 10.

