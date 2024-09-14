Retiring Navas gives Sevilla its first La Liga win at age 38

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jesus Navas has rifled in a powerful shot from a tight angle to give Sevilla its first victory in the Spanish league after edging Getafe 1-0 at home. The 38-year-old wing back has said he will retire at the end of 2024. Espanyol forward Javi Puado scored a hat trick to lead a 3-2 win at home over Alaves on Saturday. It was a second straight win for the newly promoted Espanyol. Ayoze Pérez struck late for Villarreal to win at Mallorca 2-1 with his third goal in five games since joining the team.

