Retiring Naeher is proud of her achievements and looking forward to USWNT’s next generation

As U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher looked ahead to the next Women’s World Cup in 2027, she calculated what that would look like at her age. Now 36, she already has a World Cup title and won an Olympic gold medal this year in France. She considered the mental, physical and emotional toll of a new cycle and decided it was time to step away. Naeher will be with the team for two more matches in the coming week. The Americans play England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and then the Netherlands in The Hague on Tuesday.

