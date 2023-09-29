Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a double against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera isn’t leaving the Tigers this week after all. The 40-year-old slugger is still retiring Sunday after the season finale, but he will have a job waiting for him Monday. The Tigers announced Friday that he’s going to become a special assistant to team president Scott Harris.

