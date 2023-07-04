Retired tennis champion Ash Barty announces birth of baby boy

By The Associated Press
FILE - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final, defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Retired tennis champion Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child. The former No. 1 player, who retired just over 15 months ago, revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

SYDNEY (AP) — Retired tennis champion Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child. The former No. 1 player retired just over 15 months ago. She revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy. The Australian wrote on Instagram “our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world” alongside a photo of the newborn. The three-time Grand Slam champion who spent more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in the rankings retired at the age of 25.

