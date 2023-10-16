Retired rugby great Jonathan Sexton leaves Ireland in a better place despite quarterfinal exit

Jonathan Sexton is a retired player now. Has been since Saturday night when the Ireland team he captained was surprisingly knocked out of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals by New Zealand in Paris. The game’s master conductor has put down his baton and walked off the stage. But the likes of Ireland great Brian O’Driscoll hope Sexton’s future includes coaching. O’Driscoll says “that much rugby IP, it would be such a shame to pass it up.” Sexton never won a World Cup knockout match but his greatness in a 14-year test career still includes four Six Nations titles, four European Cups, a won and drawn Lions series, Ireland’s points record and world player of the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.