Retired Pujols believes moving into coaching `will happen’

Retired slugger Albert Pujols believes he has a future in coaching but isn’t in a hurry to get there. Pujols, who retired in October after 703 career home runs, says he’s not going to put a timetable on a potential return to the game. The 43-year-old Pujols spent a week as a special assistant with the Los Angeles Angels last month and stopped by St. Louis Cardinals’ camp this week. Pujols says for the moment he’s happy to not be locked into the eight-month grind of an MLB season.

