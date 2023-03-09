Retired Pujols believes moving into coaching `will happen’

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) reacts after hitting his 700th home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2022. Pujols said Thursday, March 9, 2023, he believes he will eventually return to baseball as a coach during a stop at St. Louis Cardinals' camp.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

Retired slugger Albert Pujols believes he has a future in coaching but isn’t in a hurry to get there. Pujols, who retired in October after 703 career home runs, says he’s not going to put a timetable on a potential return to the game. The 43-year-old Pujols spent a week as a special assistant with the Los Angeles Angels last month and stopped by St. Louis Cardinals’ camp this week. Pujols says for the moment he’s happy to not be locked into the eight-month grind of an MLB season.

