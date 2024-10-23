Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey is returning as USA Basketball chair through 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Retired Gen. Martin E. Dempsey is returning as chairperson of USA Basketball through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the American women will seek a ninth consecutive gold medal and the men will seek a sixth straight title. Dempsey served in the military for 41 years, retiring in 2015. He has chaired USA Basketball’s board since 2016. USA Basketball announced his re-election on Wednesday. Dempsey is a former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Barack Obama.

