Retired F1 champ Sebastian Vettel revving it up as co-owner of Germany SailGP Team

SailGP has often billed itself as being Formula One on the water, because it has the fastest boats and top skippers in the sport. That analogy has come full circle now that retired F1 driver Sebastian Vettel is co-owner of the Germany SailGP Team, which is making its debut in Season 4 of tech baron Larry Ellison’s global league. After opening with two regattas in the United States, SailGP is on a three-regatta swing through Europe that starts this weekend with the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez. The fleet of foiling catamarans will have to deal with forecast light winds.

