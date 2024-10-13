Retired Eagles great Jason Kelce enjoys meat and greet at pregame party

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was the hit of the pregame tailgating scene. Kelce weaved through a throng of Eagles fans from one parking lot spot to the next, chugging beers, stopping for selfies, high-fiving squealing kids. Kelce stopped outside on fan’s motorhome and sampled food straight off the grill. Kelce was tailed Sunday ahead of the Eagles’ game against Cleveland by a camera crew and a buddy handing out beers from the company he co-owns with his brother, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

