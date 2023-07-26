Retired Bruins star Bergeron happy to be ‘Uber driver for the family’ for now

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron doesn’t have any plans for after his hockey career. He just knows it’s time. Bergeron said he wasn’t feeling the motivation to prepare for what would be a 20th NHL season. The six-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s top two-way forward said he wanted to retire at the top of his game, and he did that. Bruins president Cam Neely said he tried to talk Bergeron out of going, and that’s a sign that he still had a lot to give. Bergeron led the Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 427 goals with 613 assists in his career. The French-speaking native of the Quebec suburbs also won two Olympic gold medals with Canada.

