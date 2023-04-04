Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping

LONDON (AP) — Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career. Khan is a former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver-medalist from 2004. UK Anti-Doping says he returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022. Khan announced his retirement three months after the fight. He accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance. That was accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January.

