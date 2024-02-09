Retired Australian swimmer James Magnussen faces legal issues in doped world record attempt

Retired swimming champ James Magnussen faces potential legal and ethical issues after declaring he will deliberately dope in an unofficial attempt to break the 50-meter freestyle world record. Magnussen will be paid $1 million to make the attempt at the Enhanced Games which are a sort of Olympics without drug testing that has been condemned by the Australian Olympic Committee as “dangerous and irresponsible.” Using performance enhancing substances is against the law in many countries.

