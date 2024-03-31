Retief Goosen wins Galleri Classic with help from Steven Alker

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Retief Goosen has won The Galleri Classic on the PGA Tour Champions and he never expected it. Goosen and Steven Alker were tied for the lead playing the par-5 18th at Mission Hills. Goosen was first to play from the rough and badly missed a 4-iron that went into the water. He figured Alker would lay up and play it safe. But Alker also went for the green and failed to clear the water. Goosen wound up with a 69 for his third PGA Tour Champions victory. Alker finished bogey-bogey and tied for second with Ricardo Gonzalez and Alex Cejka.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.