Retegui a bright note as Azzurri again fail to shine

MILAN (AP) — Mateo Retegui’s impressive debut for Italy added some gloss to what was essentially a mediocre performance from the defending champion at the start of European Championship qualifying. Italy kicked off its campaign to reach Euro 2024 with a 2-1 loss at home to England on Thursday. It followed that up with a 2-0 win over Malta on Sunday but there is much to improve. The Azzurri’s recent performances have raised doubts about whether Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph was indeed a return to the top or an anomaly driven by the passion and fervour of a country recovering from being one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.