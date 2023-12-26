Resurgent Bournemouth routs Fulham 3-0 for 4th straight win in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has won its fourth straight Premier League game with a 3-0 victory over Fulham as Dominic Solanke continued his impressive scoring form. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola made two changes from the Cherries’ win over Nottingham Forest and they created the opener as a fine run by Alex Scott set up Justin Kluivert’s opener just before halftime at Vitality Stadium. Solanke made Joao Palhinha pay for bringing down Antoine Semenyo inside the box shortly after the hour mark before Luis Sinisterra curled in a third goal in stoppage time. Solanke has now scored 12 league goals this season. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno appeared to push a ball boy late on in the game. He later apologized to the ball boy.

