Resurgent and rested Saints seek a third straight victory when they host the Rams

The resurgent and rested New Orleans Saints will try to improve to 3-0 under interim coach Darren Rizzi when they host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The Rams are coming off a 37-20 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday night. The Rams allowed 314 yards rushing in that game and now must brace for a Saints offense that rushed for 214 yards in its previous game. The Saints had last week off after defeating Cleveland 35-14 on Nov. 17. The home team has won each of the past nine regular-season games in the Rams-Saints series. New Orleans has won its past two games in the Superdome. The Rams won 30-22 when these teams met in Los Angeles last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.