Rested Scotland run away from Tonga 45-17 at the Rugby World Cup and stay in contention

NICE, France (AP) — Scotland returned from a two-week break to run in seven tries against Tonga to win 45-17 with a bonus point and revive its quarterfinal hopes at the Rugby World Cup in Nice. Scotland playmaker Finn Russell was near his masterly best at No. 10 as Tonga was finally overrun, but only after the Tongans led 10-7 in the first half and closed it to 24-17 early in the second with a bulldozing charge by 151-kilogram captain Ben Tameifuna. That was the last blow Tonga landed as Scotland had the last 21 points of the game. Scotland has Romania next and its quarterfinal chances will likely rest on a final pool game against top-ranked Ireland.

