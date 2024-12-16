Rested Dylan Sampson eager to help No. 7 Vols take 1st CFP step at No. 6 Ohio State

Dylan Sampson’s amazing season is proof of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s ability to switch offensive gears. Sampson has more than delivered, helping the seventh-ranked Volunteers into the newly expanded College Football Playoff. Sampson led the Southeastern Conference in yards rushing while setting five school records. He said Monday he feels probably his best all season. The SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year gets the chance Saturday night to show what he can do on Tennessee’s biggest stage in years when the Vols visit sixth-ranked Ohio State.

