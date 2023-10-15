Resilient Springboks stun host France in quarterfinals at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion South Africa has knocked France out of its home Rugby World Cup with a performance of sheer resilience to cling on 29-28 in the quarterfinals in Paris. France played all the attacking rugby for the first 60 minutes and had three tries in the first half. South Africa also had three in the first 40, but all of them came against the run of play. Thomas Ramos kicked France into a 25-19 lead in the second half in front of a baying home crowd. But the Springboks kept grinding despite a big territorial disadvantage and Eben Etzebeth’s barging run for a try next to the posts in the 67th minute suddenly swung the game in favor of the reigning champions.

