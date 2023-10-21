Resilient Missouri State rallies for 28-24 win over Murray State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Pachot threw four touchdown passes including the game winner to Raylen Sharpe with 3:28 remaining in the quarter and Missouri State held off Murray State for a 28-24. Pachot’s 4-yard scoring pass to Sharpe ended a six-play, 75 yard drive that was set up when Jacardia Wright ran for 26 yards on the drive’s first play The Racers had leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14. DJ Williams threw for 227 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Murray State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.