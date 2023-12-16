Reserves Hunt, Navarro lead Ohio to 41-21 victory over Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Rickey Hunt ran for four touchdowns and caught a fifth score as Ohio overcame a host of transfer portal losses to win its fifth straight postseason game with a 41-21 decision over Georgia Southern at the Myrtle Beach Bowl Saturday. The Bobcats posted their second straight 10-win season for the first time in program history. Ohio’s defense forced four turnovers, four off Eagles quarterback Davis Brin to take control early. Brin finished with a bowl record 306 yards passing. He broke the mark of 294 he set when leading Tulsa to a win here two years ago.

