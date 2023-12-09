Reserve Isaac Traudt’s 18 points lead No. 10 Creighton in a 109-64 rout of Central Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Isaac Traudt set career highs with five 3-pointers and 18 points off the bench, and five other Creighton players scored in double figures as the No. 10 Bluejays routed Central Michigan 109-64. Creighton shot a season-best 65% and scored its most points against a Division I opponent in six years. The Bluejays have won three straight blowouts since getting upset by Colorado State on Thanksgiving. Mason Miller had career highs with 17 points and four 3s. Derrick Butler led the Chippewas with a career-high 28 points and Anthony Pritchard scored 22. It was their most lopsided loss in two years.

