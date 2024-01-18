Report says White Sox in “serious” discussions about building new ballpark in Chicago’s South Loop

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are in “serious” discussions with the owner of a plot of land in the city’s South Loop about building a new ballpark a few miles north of their longtime home at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The Sun-Times, citing sources familiar with the talks, reported Wednesday night that the team and developer Related Midwest were discussing building a baseball-only stadium on an undeveloped, 62-acre parcel closer to downtown. The White Sox and mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement saying they are working together to keep the team in Chicago but did not acknowedge specific talks about the South Loop location.

