Report: Russell Westbrook to be traded by Clips, added to Nuggets roster after buyout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ESPN says the Los Angeles Clippers are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, who will buy out the former NBA MVP so he can sign with the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers and Jazz have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal exchanging Westbrook for Kris Dunn, the network reported Thursday. Los Angeles also will send a second-round pick swap and cash to Utah. If Westbrook clears waivers, he plans to join the Nuggets, who parted ways with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson earlier this month.

