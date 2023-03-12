Report: Qatar spied on Swiss prosecutor, FIFA boss meeting

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani leave the stage before the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on April 1, 2022. A spying operation on behalf of World Cup host Qatar bugged a 2017 hotel meeting between Infantino and Switzerland’s then-attorney general during an investigation of soccer officials, Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung reported Sunday March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

A Swiss newspaper reports a spying operation on behalf of World Cup host Qatar bugged a 2017 hotel meeting between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Switzerland’s then-attorney general. They met during a years-long investigation of soccer officials. The probe had begun by looking for financial wrongdoing linked to World Cup host candidates including Qatar’s winning 2022 bid. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung daily says intelligence operatives linked to a former CIA officer wiretapped Infantino and Swiss federal prosecutor Michael Lauber at a Qatari-owned hotel in Bern in June 2017.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.