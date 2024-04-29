Report: MLB to modify Nike uniforms after complaints from players, fans

Major League Baseball plans to modify its Nike uniforms by the start of the 2025 season following complaints this spring from players and fans, according to a report from ESPN. The changes will include restoring larger lettering on the nameplates and correcting for mismatched gray tops and bottoms, pants that are sometimes see-through and fabric that looks different when players sweat. The changes were detailed in a memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association on Sunday and will take affect by the beginning of 2025. The report says the memo placed the blame on Nike and its new performance-focused Vapor Premier uniform.

