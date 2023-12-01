Report: LeBron James’ business manager said he bet on NBA games through illegal bookie

The Washington Post is reporting that Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, told federal investigators he bet on NBA games through an illegal bookie. Carter made his remarks during an interview as part of an investigation of bookie Wayne Nix, according to law enforcement records reviewed by the newspaper. It said that Carter could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers, the team James has played for since 2018. A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred in 2021. The spokesman said in a statement provided to the newspaper that Carter “was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter.”

