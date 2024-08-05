Report: Howard men’s basketball coach pitching ownership stake for potential investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University’s men’s basketball coach is reportedly pitching a proposal to potential investors in which a 33% stake in the program could be sold for $100 million. Coach Kenny Blakeney tells the Washington Post: “College athletics is a full-fledged business now.” The Post’s report says Blakeney has met with a private equity firm and spoken with private equity investors. The athletic department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday. It’s not clear how realistic Blakeney’s pursuit of that kind of investment money is, but his efforts are another indication of how creative schools may become as college sports moves toward significant revenue sharing with athletes.

