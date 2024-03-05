Report exposes culture of fear and bullying at swimming clubs in England

LONDON (AP) — An independent report looking into England’s swimming federation has revealed a toxic culture of fear at clubs across the country where bullying and aggressive coaching can go unchecked. England’s national governing body for swimming published the findings of the research and expressed its commitment to implement change. The report was commissioned by the federation and based on more than 3,500 responses from an online survey. It made 21 recommendations centering on prevention, welfare and implementing a positive culture. According to the findings, “extreme competitiveness along with power imbalances within clubs” have helped to develop a culture of fear.

