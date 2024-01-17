Report: Colts owner Irsay found unresponsive, struggling to breathe during December emergency call

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First responders found Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay unresponsive and struggling to breathe in early December when they responded to an emergency call from inside the home, TMZ.com has reported. The online outlet cited police records that detailed the Dec. 8 incident. According to TMZ, the police report revealed Irsay had a “blue skin tone” and was treated with Narcan, a medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Eventually, he was transported to a hospital. Irsay has publicly acknowledge his battle with addiction, most recently in November when he told HBO Sports he had sought out treatment at least 15 times.

