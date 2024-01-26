Report: Colts executive called 911, concerned that owner Jim Irsay had congestive heart failure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First responders arrived at the home of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Dec. 8 after longtime team executive Pete Ward placed a 911 call, concerned that Irsay was suffering from congestive heart failure. That’s according to a report Thursday by The Indianapolis Star, which obtained a recording of Ward’s 911 call. Ward told a dispatcher that Irsay was “breathing but bluish in color.” He also said Irsay was “mostly” unconscious. Police officers arrived and administered Narcan, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. Irsay has a history of addiction to painkillers. The Colts have said he’s recovering from a respiratory illness.

