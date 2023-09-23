Renzi’s 40-yard FG as time expires lifts Sacred Heart past St. Francis 37-34

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jon Moccia’s 34-yard kickoff return set up Sam Renzi’s 40-yard field goal as time expired expired, lifting Sacred Heart to a 37-34 win over St. Francis (Pa.). St. Francis tied it on Cole Doyle’s pin-point 17-yard pass to Aaron Tutino with 2:29 to play. Doyle kept the drive alive with a 17-yard gain on 4th-and-4 from from his own 31. Moccia’s return put the Pioneers at their 45 and Rob McCoy calmly drove the team into range for Renzi’s third field goal. McCoy was 14 of 23 for 285 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers. Malik Grant had 120 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Doyle was 16 of 28 for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Sacred Heart.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.