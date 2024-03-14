Rent-a-goalkeeper service helps Turkey’s mini-soccer teams fill the least desirable position

ISTANBUL (AP) — In Turkey’s version of mini-soccer, amateur teams typically made up of friends or co-workers get together for friendly but intense 7-a-side games on artificial turf. In a fast-paced attacking game with lots of goals, many teams are facing the same problem: finding a good goalkeeper. Enter Ercan Aydinlik, a 36-year-old mini-soccer aficionado in Istanbul who launched a rent-a-goalkeeper service to address the shortage. He started connecting goalkeepers with teams through WhatsApp and then set up a website as the business grew. His company Kiralik Kaleci – Turkish for goalkeeper for hire – now offers the services of about 160 goalkeepers who can be booked online for games in multiple cities in Turkey.

