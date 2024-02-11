Rennes wins 5th straight game by edging Le Havre 1-0 in French league

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Rennes has won its fifth straight game by edging Le Havre 1-0 in the French league to pull within four points of the Champions League spots on Sunday. Midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the winning goal with a half-volley in the second half. Fortunes have changed quickly for Rennes, which was just one point above the relegation playoff spot in November when the club dismissed Bruno Genesio to hire Julien Stephan. The result sees Rennes leapfrog Marseille into seventh place while Le Havre stayed 11th. The 21st round ends later Sunday with Clermont vs. Brest, Lorient vs. Reims, Toulouse vs. Nantes, Montpellier vs. Lyon and Nice vs. Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain beat Lille 3-1 on Saturday to extend its lead at the top of the league to 11 points.

