Rennes up to 3rd in France after Lorient loses to Nice

By The Associated Press
PSG's Lionel Messi, right, is challenged by Troyes' Ante Palaversa during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori]

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has moved up to third in the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier. Rennes took advantage of Lorient’s 2-1 defeat at home to Nice. Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the first half for Rennes with Amine Gouiri adding a third in the 85th minute. Rennes and fourth-place Lorient each have 27 points. They are eight points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.