Rennes up to 3rd in France after Lorient loses to Nice

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has moved up to third in the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier. Rennes took advantage of Lorient’s 2-1 defeat at home to Nice. Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the first half for Rennes with Amine Gouiri adding a third in the 85th minute. Rennes and fourth-place Lorient each have 27 points. They are eight points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.