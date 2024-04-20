Rennes routs Nantes 3-0 to stay on track for European place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has coasted past Nantes 3-0 and stayed on track for a European place by moving up to seventh place in the French league. The top six all qualify for European competitions. Arnaud Kalimuendo, Benjamin Bourigeaud and Amine Gouiri scored on Saturday. Nantes remains in 14th place.

